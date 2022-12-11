Bazoli retraces his life, from his refuge during the war to the Ambrosiano

Very long interview by Giovanni Bazoli with Aldo Cazzullo in the Corriere della Sera, on the occasion of the famous banker’s 90th birthday. Among the many personal anecdotes about him, Bazoli recounts, speaking of his father’s relationship with Pope Paul VI: “My father was linked to the anti-fascist circles of Brescia. When he had to dress us as a balilla, we recited a short prayer he coined against the Duce. During the war he was arrested and released from prison. When they were about to return for him and deport him to Germany, he fled with me and Luigi to Val Trompia, above Concesio, to an almost inaccessible refuge, which could only be reached on foot”.

And again: “On Sundays, while he remained hidden, my brother and I went down to the village for mass and lunch at the Montini house, where the Pope was born and which is now the seat of the Paul VI Institute. One day I saw a roundup: the fascist militias and the SS forcibly threw the men onto the trucks, the women wept in despair, a terrible scene… I went by bike to lessons from the parish priest in a nearby village, once I threw myself into a ditch to escape being machine-gunned” .

On politics, Bazoli recalls in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “I went to listen to De Gasperi’s rally in Brescia. He was not a great orator, today perhaps he would have difficulty establishing himself as a leader; but at the time he won over crowds with good reason. I also went to the rally in Togliatti, but with suspicion: he was our opponent“.

Among the many episodes, Bazoli recalls in Corriere della Sera the moment in which he accepted the position at the Ambrosiano in 1982. “It was an evening at the end of July. In the assembly hall of the Bank of Italy, with the governor and directorate, there were the representatives of the seven banks that had accepted the proposal rejected by the big Milanese banks: take charge of the Ambrosiano after the crash and the death of Calvi. When it was announced that the new president was Bazoli, everyone looked around: no one knew me (…) I set out to demonstrate that a Catholic can deal with finance correctly. At the time I was more naive than today, more convinced that examples were useful. And I wanted to set an example not only of legality, but also of non-greed.”

On Cuccia: “In one of our meetings I confided all my anguish to him. «I can understand it, my wife died two days ago». The news was confidential and he had not canceled the appointment. I stood up moved and we embraced,” Bazoli told Corriere della Sera.

“Calvi? By now it’s proven that he was killed. The P2 didn’t stop there”

According to what Bazoli told Corriere della Sera, Calvi “by now it has been proven that he was killed. His figure remained like a shadow on the bank for a long time”. And on P2: “It was closely intertwined with the world of Sindona and Calvi. Having survived them, she tried in many ways and at different times to hinder the progress of the Nuovo Banco, the cleaning operation entrusted to me by Ciampi and Andreatta”.

Bazoli also talks about his relationship with Berlusconi: “We have never clashed, despite my political ideas, which notoriously don’t coincide with yours, and my friendship with Prodi. I’ve known Berlusconi since he was just a successful businessman. I encouraged him to buy Milan”. Bazoli explained to Corriere della Sera that Berlusconi “feared, by buying one team, losing the sympathy of the supporters of the others; and he wanted to please everyone. I pointed out to him that, as Agnelli demonstrated, having a team didn’t prevent you from being admired, quite the contrary.”

About the government MelonsBazoli tells Corriere della Sera: “I forced myself to put aside any ideological prejudice. I recognize the high democratic significance of a young woman’s rise to power, with nothing behind her that favored her, guided only by her intelligence and will.”

On centre-left: “The problem is not the leader; it is the soul of the party. A Enrico Letta, more than the guilt of not having carried out an impossible mission, the merit of having deployed the Democratic Party on the Atlantic line should be recognized”.

On the Lombard Democratic Party and Letizia Moratti: “Like many voters of the Democratic Party, I have not at all found myself in the position taken by the regional bodies. A minority party which, in the words of Carlo De Benedetti, is picky with those who come from the majority, chooses to remain a minority”, he always says Bazoli in his long interview with Corriere della Sera.

