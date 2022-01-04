He can become an option at PSV before the summer and the 25-year-old from Eindhoven is also completely convinced. At the moment, foreign clubs are also interested. ,,Two weeks ago my agent spoke with the technical director of PSV. We exchanged ideas. It was a good conversation. It is an option both in the summer and now in the winter,” Bazoer is quoted by Omroep Gelderland. However, PSV currently has no plans to do anything during the winter period. Bazoer is seen as a serious option for next summer.

His contract with Vitesse then expires, so that he can be taken over transfer-free. During the training camp of his club in Portugal, he indicated that he was having a good time in Arnhem.

Bazoer already played for PSV between 2006 and 2012, and as a young player he opted for his first contract with Ajax. He then had a difficult period from 2017 onwards and he has now made good development at Vitesse. Two weeks ago PSV technical director John de Jong and his colleague Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink spoke to his management.