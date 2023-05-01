Random penalties

From the penalty to Franco Morbidelli to punish his ambition up to the Long Lap Penalty to Fabio Quartararo defined exaggerated even by Razlan Razali – the team manager of Miguel Oliveira, hit by El Diablo in Turn 2 – passing through the absurd position returned by Francesco Bagnaia to Jack Miller during the Spanish Grand Prix, a decision which in the end did not affect the final result, but which forced Pecco to make a more difficult ascent and, above all, set a very dangerous precedent.

Baz’s broadsides on Twitter

“These penalties are a fucking joke come on, if you want to dislike the public and keep them away from this sport you couldn’t choose a better way to do it”the first chirp of Loris Baz on what happened yesterday in Jerez in MotoGP. In the past, the French rider was part of the MotoGP premier class paddock and is now engaged in Superbike with BMW. Baz also posted another telling tweet: “More penalties in MotoGP than in F1, the end is near“.

Quartararo and Bagnaia incredulous

The Long Lap Penalty to Fabio Quartararo has been defined exaggerated not only from Quartararo and Yamaha, but also the ‘injured party’, i.e. the RNF team, underlined that the sanction was far too severe against El Diablo who underlined that from his point of view there was no reason to be penalized since in Turn-2 he simply tried to survive without success.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, did not want to comment on the order received to hand the position back to Jack Miller due to the trajectory crossing in Turn-6 which sent Davide Tardozzi into a rage in the Ducati garage. “I don’t want to say anything except that now I expect that at all times the driver will be asked to return the position because there have been episodes far beyond my limit” Bagnaia’s words.