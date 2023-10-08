Baywatch: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

Tonight, Sunday 8 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Baywatch will be broadcast, a 2017 film directed by Seth Gordon starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. The film is the film adaptation of the American television series of the same name which aired from 1989 to 2001. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon is the lifeguard team leader at the beaches of Emerald Bay, Florida, together with his two trusted colleagues Stephanie Holden and CJ Parker. Since three places remained free, selections are called, which are won by the pompous former Olympic swimming champion Matt Brody, by the intelligent Summer Quinn and by the clumsy computer expert Ronnie (on his third try and in love with CJ). In the meantime, the new owner of the exclusive Huntley Club, Victoria Leeds, arrives in Emerald Bay, surrounded by rumors that she is the head of trafficking in a very dangerous drug called “Flakka”.

As in his Olympic career, Brody doesn’t care at all about the importance of working in a team and for this reason Mitch keeps an eye on him (even hosting him in his house) trying in vain to make him understand how Baywatch is not simply a group of lifeguards but a family that takes care of the general safety of the beaches: for this reason, when a first body is found on the beach linked to the bags of drugs washed ashore by the current, the group begins to investigate, often coming into conflict with the police. However, when Captain Thorpe discovers that no lifeguard was present at the watchtower the morning a second body was found because they were busy carrying out the investigation, he fires Mitch and the command passes to Brody, who in the meantime has developed a reciprocated interest in Summer .

Baywatch: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Baywatch, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne Johnson: Mitch Buchannon

Zac Efron: Matt Brody

Alexandra Daddario: Summer Quinn

Kelly Rohrbach: CJ Parker

Ilfenesh Hadera: Stephanie Holden

Priyanka Chopra: Victoria Leeds

Jon BassRonnie Greenbaum

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Garner Ellerbee

Rob Huebel: Captain Thorpe

Hannibal Buress: Dave

Belinda: Carmen

Jack Kesy: Leon

Amin Joseph: Frankie

Izabel Goulart: Amber

Charlotte McKinneyJulia

Oscar Nuñez: Counselor Rodriguez

David Hasselhoff: the mentor

Pamela Anderson as Casey Jean Parker

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Baywatch live on TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight – 8 October 2023 – at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.