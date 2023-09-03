The “wind of change” is the protagonist of the 90s, as they sang Scorpions after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The world, all of a sudden, was no longer the same. There is a need for novelty and even the American dream boxed in the television productions of the previous decade is starting to creak. The TV series rediscover old themes revised and adapted in the light of change, the cold war turns into an alien conspiracy on a global scale in which all governments are complicit. Even evil loses “Soviet” connotations and is once again linked to the devil, demons or aliens, as told in X-Files And Twin Peaks. And what about the world of young Californians grappling with the adolescent dramas of a “complicated” life in Beverly Hills oa Bel-Airwithout forgetting the unsurpassed look at the world of the Italian-American Mafia with i Sopranobut also the deep south bounty hunters of Renegade and the cowboy-style investigation of Walker Texas Rangers. As in a new “humanism”, in the nineties the person returns to the center of the TV series, while the car almost fades into the background, goodbye Kitt And General Leebut still fulfills its function, especially when it defines one status quo worthy of the era. We have selected ten telefilms broadcast on TV in those years to remember together the vehicles driven by the protagonists, some of whom became true Hollywood stars.