Sharjah (Union)

In an era where sustainable solutions have become an urgent global issue, Bayt Al-Hikma, through the “Creative Crochet Workshop”, as part of the “Youth Summer Camp” activities, continued to enrich the skills of girls by transforming threads and neglected pieces into artistic paintings and beautiful bags that reflect the spirit of the times, as the workshop combined ancient artistic heritage with contemporary creativity.

The workshop enhanced the girls’ capabilities and unleashed their creativity in creating products that cater to different tastes. With every “stitch,” a new hope is born for a more sustainable and creative future to transform things that may seem neglected into high-value products, with the possibility of opening new horizons for the participants to establish a promising economic project.

Thus, the facilities of “House of Wisdom” have become a multi-dimensional opportunity to learn new skills and build a bright future.