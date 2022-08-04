Now some meaning comes into Valentin Schwarz’s “Ring des Nibelungen” at the Bayreuth Festival: “Siegfried” shows the explosion of hatred of abused children against the generation of the elderly.

fafner is a nursing case. He is receiving palliative care in his luxury bungalow. Ring sits with him, the boy who in Valentin Schwarz’ production of Richard Wagner’s “Rheingold” at the Bayreuth Festival was first stolen from Alberich at a pool party, then taken to Mime in the Nibelungenhort and then just cashed in by Fafner as a wage for Valhalla . Ring, the child who was pushed around, has now become a young man in “Siegfried”. The cast lists a character that does not appear at all in Wagner at this point: “the young Hagen”. So Ring must be “the young Hagen”. We are making progress in reducing frustration through guesswork, which in “Siegfried” is anyway a (sometimes tiring) conversational game between the hiker and mime.

Siegfried is already sitting on the sofa in Envy Cave, the steel and glass monument of New Building. And while the first harbingers of what Wagner calls “forest weaving” ring out in the orchestra, the nurse Waldvogel maneuvers the slider under the ailing Fafner. As soon as the toilet bowl is in its intended place, a warm clarinet melody begins to flow: the course of nature.