The Bayreuth Festival is on the verge of new times. Because powerful patrons can pay less, the power structure is changing. But first of all, this year’s season started with modern technology.

Bayreuth – The Bayreuth Richard Wagner Festival is about to undergo far-reaching change – on the opening day, the Free State of Bavaria announced that it would pay more for the world-famous festival in the future and would like to take over more shares in the festival society. The federal government is also willing to take on more responsibility, but only in the case of fundamental reforms on the Green Hill.

At the start of the festival, however, the debates about money were less dominant than the noble robes on the red carpet, the prominent guests and, of course, the question of how the new production “Parsifal” was received by the audience. After the first act there was applause; The US director Jay Scheib relies on modern technology and augmented reality in his production: thanks to special glasses, what is happening on stage is supplemented by virtual elements.

The celebrities stand in the rain

In heavy rain and thunder, the celebrities hurried down the red carpet: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had arrived, as had former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two actresses Maria Furtwängler and Margarita Broich (“Tatort”) also accepted the invitation from the city of Bayreuth.

Back to the new plans: So far, the federal government, Bavaria and the Society of Friends of Bayreuth (GdF) are equal shareholders, each with 29 percent of the shares, and give around three million euros a year for the festival operation. The city of Bayreuth holds the remaining shares. The shareholders’ money is used to pay for expenses that the festival cannot cover with its own income. The “Friends” association announced at the end of 2022 that it would be able to pay less in future due to lower income.

The Bavarian cabinet decided on the increase on Tuesday. According to Minister of Art Markus Blume (CSU), the Free State should take over 37 percent of the shares from 2025. “This means a higher financial commitment of the Free State for the Green Hill,” said Blume of the German Press Agency. The decision is a “step towards new shareholder structures of the Bayreuth Festival”. The implementation should now be discussed “together among the shareholders”. He assumes “that the federal government will support the upcoming changes and will take on greater, additional responsibility in parallel with the Free State of Bavaria,” said Blume.

Bayreuth is to be made sustainable

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth links a stronger role for the federal government to reforms. “I think it’s really time that historical structures in Bayreuth were rethought with a lot of courage and creativity,” said the Greens politician to the dpa.

Roth welcomed the Bavarian plans as a good basis for the joint deliberations. “The federal government is of course prepared to take on more responsibility, but within the framework of a necessary structural reform,” she said.

“We want Bayreuth to be designed for the future,” said Roth. To do this, it is necessary to open up new audiences. “We need openings, we need new formats”. In addition, Bayreuth needs a “constructive management structure” that can work well together.

In Blume’s view, 16 percent of the “friends” should now “be taken over equally by the federal government and the Free State of Bavaria”. This would mean that the Society of Friends would still hold 13 percent like the city of Bayreuth. The federal and state governments would then each have 37 percent. Blume emphasized: “A complete withdrawal of the GdF from society is not intended.”

The “friends” currently have a great influence on the festival and are critical of the work of festival director Katharina Wagner. The chairman of the Friends’ Association, Georg Freiherr von Waldenfels, is also chairman of the administrative board, the most important body of the Festspiel-GmbH.

The performances are not sold out

This influence of the GdF will now dwindle. “The change in the shareholder structure must be decided within the company and of course also affect the weighting of votes in the committees and the size of the committees,” said Blume. Whether the chair should also be reorganized with the new structure will “first be discussed internally by the group of shareholders,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Art when asked.

“The Free State of Bavaria is clearly committed to the Bayreuth Festival as one of its major cultural flagships for Bavaria and Germany in the world,” emphasized Blume. “In order to lead the festival successfully into the future, clear artistic responsibility and clear commercial responsibility are needed. Both are necessary.”

Most recently, the director and managing director Ulrich Jagels, who has been in office since 2021, publicly expressed disagreements about sales. The fact that the festival – unlike decades before – is not sold out this year, Wagner blamed on mistakes in distribution and higher ticket prices, which Jagels defended as necessary.

Wagner’s contract expires in 2025. Blume had already emphasized that an extension with the great-granddaughter of composer Richard Wagner (1813-1883) was his “Plan A”. dpa