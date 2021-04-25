Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

After the conflict intensified between gold merchants, and increased anxiety in the region due to what was happening without them knowing an explanation, Bayoumi Fouad revealed to “Al Ittihad” that the coming episodes will witness unexpected surprises about the pursuit of the “Tiger”, the major goldsmiths, and the reason for revenge. who are they.

Fouad expressed his happiness with showing the series “The Tiger”, on the Abu Dhabi Channel Group, and said that he embodies the character of “Antar Al Halq”, one of the major goldsmiths’ merchants, and raises the slogan of the purpose justifying the means, and the character combines tragedy and comedy.

“Al-Halq” seeks to control the gold and diamond market, which enters into many conflicts with his sister, “Shams”, whose role is embodied by Nermin al-Faki, or his rival, “Al-Shimi,” embodied by Muhammad Riyad.

Bayoumi presents the role of a retired father who is not interested, and is only concerned with watching football matches in life. He also embodies the character of the grieving father who enters his young daughter into a complete coma, and his discovery of drug abuse, in the series “Wlad Nass”, and the work revolves around the relationship of parents with their children.

And about his participation in two dramatic works that take place in short episodes of 15 episodes, he explained that it is a very rich experience and eliminates the phenomenon of stretching and lengthening, which was pushing the viewer to get bored with the length of the events in an unjustified and dramatic way.

He added that he participates in the series “Khali Balk from Zizi”, and its events revolve around a married couple facing many difficulties, written by writer Maryam Naoum’s workshop, directed by Karim El Shennawi, and co-starring Amina Khalil and Sabri Fawaz.

It also embodies the character of an engineer trying to fix the broken elevator, in the series “Between Al-Sama and Al-Ard”, which revolves around a group of people whose elevator breaks down, and each narrates their dreams of life after leaving this predicament.