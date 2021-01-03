Philippe Tayeb, the president of the Bayonne rugby club asked Sunday January 3 on franceinfo that the British “align with the health protocol of the Top 14” while a dozen members of the club have tested positive after a meeting in England. Several players and staff members were affected by the British strain of Covid-19 during this European Challenge match against Leicester. The health authorities therefore order the closure of the club’s infrastructure for another week. Bayonne is therefore forced to forfeit its last two European matches.

franceinfo: How are the players and staff?

Philippe Tayeb: Today they are doing well. Yesterday there were no more positive cases, which is a good thing. The seven infected players will undergo additional tests on Tuesday in Bordeaux, with stress tests, cardio and blood tests. We hope that everything will be back to normal by Wednesday. We will have one more final test, hoping that the result will be negative for all the players and staff.

Has the risk of a larger cluster been eliminated?

We did the maximum. We have been working in this direction for seven months already. We isolate our players, we ask them not to take risks, we have stopped all demonstrations. We find ourselves the victim of a somewhat light situation in terms of tests and medical protocol compared to the Top 14. It is up to the English clubs, but it is their responsibility. Our players are also hurt and disappointed with everything that is happening. Our staff has been working hard for seven months. All his efforts are destroyed because of a match, because he will have to get back to level. We will have to “re-athletize” our players and above all give them confidence in their ability to come back quickly because the deadlines for the Top 14 are coming. Against Toulon next weekend we will not be able to play.

After three weeks of hiatus, we cannot ask players to play our sport and especially high-level sport. We can not consider asking players, who stopped training on December 23 with the festivities between families, who train regularly between 3, 4 and 5 hours a day, to resume Friday in Toulon. It’s impossible.

Are you asking for the match to be postponed?

Absolutely. We will be penalized because we will have to play three games, put three games back in a schedule that is quite busy. In addition, if we do not play the European conference, we will have done a month and a half without any competition before receiving Agen at the end of January. It’s very damaging for us, for the players, for our stadium, for the club. And I’m angry about it. Normally, we’ll have to take the tests again on Wednesday. If everything is negative, we can reopen our facilities. The players will be able to return to train and after that will come the deadline for the European Conference before the reception of Zebra Rugby and the trip to Leicester.

But in the current state of things, I ask my players not to play these matches and the club will not play these matches if there are no measures other than those we are in the process of. currently live. We have to work in concert with the other British teams and align the protocols. The proof: if we had not done the tests on the morning of the departure in Castres, we would have infected other players from Bayonne and the Castres team. I believe the protocol of the Top 14 league is fine. It is reassuring for all players and staff and presidents. Perhaps our English friends should align themselves with the Top 14 protocol which today proves that it is the right protocol.