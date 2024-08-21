Atsuko Tanaka, the Japanese voice of Bayonetta, has passed away after an unnamed illness she had lived with for more than a year. She was 61 years old.

The news of her passing was shared by her son Hikaru Tanaka on social media earlier this week. He said she “fought… with grace, humor and strength” during her illness.

“I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka,” her son wrote (translated by Anime Corner). “I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother.”

This morning, Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames shared his own sadness on hearing of Tanaka’s death.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka, who provided the Japanese voice of the titular character in the Bayonetta series,” it wrote. “We are extremely grateful to her de ella for breathing life into the character of Bayonetta, and offer our deepest condolences to her de ella loved ones of her at this difficult time.”



In addition to her role as Bayonetta, Tanaka is also known for her portrayal of Ghost in the Shell’s Kusanagi Motoko, as well as a number of video game series, including Lara Croft in earlier Tomb Raider games, Yennefer in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Trish in Devil May Cry 5.