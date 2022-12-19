Platinum Games spoke of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demonthe spin-off of the now exclusive Nintendo saga, and stated that it is a game designed especially for those who are not comfortable with action games.

Hideki Kamiya – supervising director of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – immediately stated that the longtime Bayonetta fan “They’ll love this original reimagining of their favorite heroine.”

Kamiya also says that PlatinumGames intends to “deliver an unforgettable experience to gamers who may not be comfortable with action games…or even to gamers who are new to the Bayonetta franchise.”

The game director of Bayonetta Origins, Abebe Tinari, delves into the new game a bit. “Instead of jaw-dropping Hollywood movie spectacle and nonstop action, this time around we focused on telling an intimate story in a world inspired by the fine lines and pastel colors of an illustrated fairy tale.” The game is also described as “quiet”, an adjective that can hardly be applied to the main saga.

For sure, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon seems to be a different game than Bayonetta 3. We recall that the game was announced at the TGA 2022, but that there was already a reference in the most recent chapter, only that in few had noticed.