Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon it was only announced last night but in truth it already was hidden inside Bayonetta 3 from the beginning, only that no one seems to have noticed yet.

The revelation comes from Chad Concelmo of Nintendo of America, who does not go into detail on the consistency of this reference, probably in order not to run into annoying spoilers, but makes us understand how Bayonetta 3 contains, since its release, a easter eggs which reveals the existence of the new game.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was one of the surprises of The Game Awards 2022, where it was announced with a presentation trailer, but obviously PlatinumGames had thought about inserting a reference that would allow some passionate players to find out in advance.

Without going into the details, therefore, it seems that inside Bayonetta 3 there is a playable teaser of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which can be unlocked by “collecting certain collectibles”. We don’t know how the issue works, since the message simply refers to “certain objects”, but these should unlock a playable teaser of the new title just announced.

However, it seems that practically no one has managed to find this secret within Bayonetta 3, or at least the question has not had much resonance, since Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has practically come as a total surprise for most of the users and the press.