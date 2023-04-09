Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon could be the first chapter of a new one seriesor at least this is the will expressed by the famous game designer Hideki Kamiyawhich in this way could expand the world of Bayonetta beyond the main franchise.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes but with some exceptions, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon stands as a variation on the action formula theme that has always characterized the brand, equipped with a more immediate approach and of one fairytale style.

“I would like expand the world of Bayonetta Origins as part of a new series,” Kamiya said during an interview with Famitsu. “Preparations are underway and I’ve talked to director Abe Tinari about the things we want to do, but we haven’t discussed it with Nintendo yet.”

Also in the interview reference is made to the particular use of words in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, with the use of furigana (small kana that indicate the correct pronunciation) alongside all the more complex terms so that even children can enjoy this experience to the fullest.

A solution in many ways similar to the one used in the children’s booksand which once again underlines the fairytale nature of which we also spoke in the review of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.