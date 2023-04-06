After a good but not great third episode, Bayonetta didn’t have to wait another decade before peeping back to consoles. In fact, a few months after the launch of the final chapter of the trilogy, Platinum decides to launch the first Bayonetta spin-off on Switch. It is a prequel, which tells of the youth of Cereza, the witch who would later become Bayonetta. But above all it is a game that both visually and in terms of gameplay takes a completely different path from the cheeky action we are used to knowing. Set in a magical picture book that comes to life before your eyes, Bayonetta Origins is an exploration- and puzzle-driven adventure that’s fun and relaxing to play. We will control both Cereza and Cheshire, the magical cat who will accompany her throughout the game. The two are each assigned to a Joy-Con stick, effectively making it possible to share the controllers and play almost every section of the game in co-op, although there is no expressly dedicated mode. In general, the title is very versatile and fresh.

In addition to the puzzles, the game still guarantees a certain amount of action. Cereza is able to attack enemies thanks to various techniques that she will perfect throughout the game, and although we never get to the orgy of combos we know, there are moments of frantic fighting. All set in a really spot on fairytale graphic style, with outstanding character design. The soundtrack is also surprising, with truly beautiful and evocative original songs. From an artistic point of view, Bayonetta Origins is a simply excellent game. For the rest, we are faced with a very interesting and well-crafted product, not particularly long or demanding, but well structured and perfect for Metroidvania and puzzle lovers. Even more than Bayonetta 3, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is an expression of Platinum Games that gamers like.

Format: Switches publisher: Nintendo Developer: PlatinumGames Vote: 8/10