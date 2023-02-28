Let’s face it: many of us at the announcement of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon they turned up their noses. It’s not easy to see a series, known for its fast-paced gameplay and aesthetically strong protagonist, undergo such a drastic change.

However, before judging a product it is good to have direct experience with it. Despite the undeniable suspicions we had towards this title, the proof of Bayonetta Origins it was a pleasant surprise. In fact, we had the opportunity to try out the new game in the series, coming out for Nintendo Switch, for a couple of hours, letting ourselves be carried away in the story that starring the young Cerezabefore she became the witch we met in the three episodes of the main saga.

In fact Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon presents itself with a strongly narrative component from the very first moments, making the story feel like a fairy tale, perfectly in tune with the graphic style of the game. Once we got to the heart of the story we immediately fell in love with the events of Cereza and of Cheshirethe demon who took possession of the young girl’s stuffed cat following a magical ritual that was not perfectly successful.

Just an unexpected outcome of this ritual will characterize the main element of the gameplay: in fact, Cereza and Cheshire can’t get too far from each other, without the demon weakening to the point of completely losing energy. This narrative expedient turns out to be the key feature of the title, given that the player’s task will be to exploit the skills of the two at the same time, taking care not to excessively increase the distances between the protagonists. To control the characters it will therefore be essential to have excellent coordination in the use of the left joycon, with which we will only control Cereza, and the right one which will instead command Cheshire’s actions. Yep, this feature definitely remember Brothers.

Obviously the two characters will have ability And weaknesses to be exploited from time to time to get the better of the enemies they will face in combat, and to overcome the environmental puzzles that will be proposed to us. The difficulty of these varies widely and in some cases it has also given us some headaches, increasing the level of challenge without however being frustrating; to prevent this, the developers have included the possibility of varying the difficulty at any time, with the declared aim of making the game (but above all the story told in it) usable for any type of player.

The proof of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has therefore had the effect of having fun with a new way of approaching the series, providing a completely new rhythm for the adventures of the (would-be) witch of Umbra. The impression left on us by testing the first chapters is certainly positive but in order to be able to express an opinion, we deem it necessary to refer to a more precise review after the game is completed in the review phase.