Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon he was judged alone discreet in the votes Of Famitsu: the game developed by PlatinumGames convinced the editorial staff of the Japanese magazine, but apparently without enthusiasm, taking home four 8s for a total of 32/40, far from the perfect score. Here are all the reviews of the number 1789:

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/9/9/8 [34/40]

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/8/6 [28/40]

SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

As we know, Famitsu’s ratings are generally of wide sleeveespecially with Japanese productions, and it is therefore surprising that the latest exclusive for Nintendo Switch has not received a higher score.

What happened could be interpreted as a confirmation for some of the conflicting judgments contained among the votes of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon internationally, but our review of Bayonetta Origins expresses an undoubtedly positive judgment.

As you can see, it fared slightly better at Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keywho received two 9s and two 8s, for a total of 34/40.