Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was shown by Nintendo with a short video Of gameplay in which the are presented elemental powers of Cheshire, the “puppy” that little Cereza takes with her during the adventure.

Announced with a trailer at TGA 2022, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will try to offer aalternative experience compared to the traditional mechanics of the series Bayonettaand these sequences prove it once again.

“Wood, Stone, Water, Fire: harness the power of elemental cores to overcome the dangers of the Avalon forest in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon”, reads the post published by the Japanese company on Twitter.

The game, available from March 17th in short, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, will try to explore the suggestive lore created by PlatinumGames in the context of an adventure with fairy-tale features, characterized by greater accessibility than the original series.