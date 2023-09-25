Hideki Kamiya will leave PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023, the studio announced. Kamiya is a game designer, director and executive vice president at Japanese developer PlatinumGames. He co-founded the company alongside current CEO Atsushi Inabata and former members Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami on October 1, 2007. During his time at PlatinumGames, Kamiya directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, and served as creative director at Sol Cresta. Prior to the announcement, he was directing a new game called Project GG, which was said to be the final title in his self-titled “Hero” trilogy, following Capcom’s Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

Here is PlatinumGames’ full message regarding Kamiya’s departure: “We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership and contributions to the growth of PlatinumGames, from “beginning of our journey to date. We believe he will be successful in his future endeavors as a game creator. We look forward to seeing the games industry evolve with him. We wish him the best for the future!” And here is the message from Kamiya himself: “As announced on the official X account of PlatinumGames, I will be leaving the company on October 12, 2023. This decision was made after much reflection based on my personal beliefs and was not at all easy to make. However, I believe this is the best path. I will continue to create in my style, that of Hideki Kamiya. I hope you will be curious to find out what I will do in the future.”