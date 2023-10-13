Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya has started his own YouTube channel following his departure from PlatinumGames.

So far there’s only one video, in English and Japanese, in which he discusses his decision to leave the studio and his thoughts on making curry, of all things.

“I’m over it. I’m so over it,” he says at the start of the video as he leaves the office. “I am Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

It’s been three months since Kamiya decided to quit PlatinumGames, but it doesn’t seem to have hit him too hard. In fact, he seems to be having a rather nice time.

“I feel very refreshed after leaving the company,” he says. “I’ve been watching Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and stuff like that. I’ve already lost track of what day it is.”

When asked why he quit, he stumbles. “There’s no way I can put it,” he laughs.

“I’d say, I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator and to choose the path I think is right and move on,” he adds, diplomatically. “I’m not going to retire yet. I want to keep creating games.”

That might not be for a while though. “I ca n’t work for the same industry for a year, due to reasons,” he says, perhaps due to a non-compete clause in his contract.

Until then, he’s busy making curry. “Now that I have unlimited time I decided to do some cooking and made curry the other day,” he says. “I had cravings for homemade curry. But you can’t eat homemade curry unless it’s homemade… so I gave it a try.”

As for the YouTube channel, he promises “things completely useless to making games” and videos “won’t be help to anyone wanting to be in the gaming industry.” Sorry Sakurai.

Kamiya’s Capcom buddy, Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, recently left Tango Gameworks and yesterday posted: “Now that I’ve broken the spell of non-competition on myself, I guess I should get to work.”

Now that I’ve broken the spell of non-competition on myself, I guess I should get to work. —三上真司 (@shinji_mikami) October 12, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Fans have speculated the two could work together again in the future.

You can watch Kamiya’s video in full below.