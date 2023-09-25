Hideki Kamiya, creator of Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, has announced he will leave developer PlatinumGames.

The news was broken on PlatinumGames’ X (formerly Twitter) account, in a message that revealed Kamiya’s final day as 12th October.

“We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day,” the statement reads.

“We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

Kamiya followed up with his own post.

“This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make,” he said.

“However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account,

I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023.

This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs.

and it was by no means an easy decision to make.

(1/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 25, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Kamiya co-founded PlatinumGames in 2006, alongside Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. The two previously worked together at Capcom on the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry series.

Then, at the Capcom-founded Clover Studio, Kamiya directed Viewtiful Joe and Okami, before leaving to set up PlatinumGames with Mikami and Clover CEO Atsushi Inaba. There Kamiya was best known for creating the Bayonetta series.

It’s unclear what Kamiya will work on next, whether he’ll found a new studio or move to an existing developer. It’s also unclear what PlatinumGames is currently developing, following the release of Bayonetta spin-off Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon back in March.

Earlier this year, Mikami announced his departure from Tango Gameworks, shortly after the release of Hi-Fi Rush. Could the two be joining forces once more?