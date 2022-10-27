We are a couple of days away from the expected launch of Bayonetta 3we already know that it will be a sensational delivery full of the dynamism that we know (we tell you in the review). However, this reminds us of another release in a different format —from almost 10 years ago—, we mean the animation one: Bayonetta: Bloody Fate.

Bayonetta: Bloody Fate is an anime film based on the game series by PlatinumGames, it was released on November 23, 2013, in other words, in the middle of the first and second installments of the video games.

The film is quite short, lasting around an hour and a half, and is the only animated content in the franchise, thus far.

What is Bayonetta: Bloody Fate about?

Bayonetta is the famous witch who hunts Angels —the creatures that need blood—, one day she receives news of possible information in the Sacred City, she will go there regardless of the danger, she will remember a bit of her past.

The film simply immerses you in the world of Bayonettalets you see the characters and their interactions in the midst of a large-scale conspiracy, and of course, it’s packed with action.

Source: Gonzo

Gonzo is the studio that adapted the series – it also worked hellsing Y afro samuraito give you an idea of ​​what animation and texture you are going to find—.

In Mexico it is available on Prime Video.

When is Bayonetta 3 coming out?

The video game will be released on October 28, 2022. Developed by Platinum Games, and published by Nintendo, the exclusive for Nintendo Switch will be released.

