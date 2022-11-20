It has now been almost a month since Bayonet 3 has finally debuted on Nintendo Switch, but gamers and fans of the series will surely remember how much we had to wait to receive news about it every time. Not to mention all the messes associated with the affair Hellena Taylor popped up near its release. Yet, in less than a month after its release, here is the good Hideki Kamiya from Platinum Games already start talking about Bayonet 4a title not yet officially announced but which, apparently, is already planned.

Answering a question, kamiya has in fact anticipated that for the fourth numbered chapter of the series an unexpected twist is expected. Initially he thought it wouldn’t be so unexpected, but it seems that many players didn’t understand the ending of the third game.

And did you understand the ending?

Bayonet 3 is available for purchase on Nintendo Switch. If you are interested in learning more about the game, we refer you to our review.

