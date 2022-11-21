Bayonetta It is a cult video game with many loyal fans, however, this did not prevent its ending and elaboration from being criticized on time. However, it was revealed that installment number 4 is on the way.

For his part, the video game designer, Hideki Kamiya tweeted about it and mentioned that he thinks that the ending could not be broadcast “correctly” —the way it was planned—but because of this, the next installment of Bayonetta will have a development that will surprise more than one fan.

“I didn’t think it was unexpected at all, but it seems that the end of Bayonetta 3 wasn’t broadcast correctly to everyone, so I think Bayonetta 4 will have an unexpected development for everyone,” Kamiya mentioned via Twitter.

He even stressed the need to clarify to avoid future misunderstandings:

“After all, when Bayonetta 4 comes out, I’m sure there will be people saying, ‘You added this after the fact,’ so I’ll say it now.”

Source: PlatinumGames

Bayonetta 3 It was released on October 28, 2022, but it didn’t have the best reception. Apart from the ending, the multiverse, the rudimentary design, and even its specific performance on the Nintendo Switch console, were definitely not its strong points.

On the other hand, its launch caused controversy after the statement by Hellena Taylor —the voice actress—, who called on the community to boycott the game, after perceiving the salary offer as a mockery, since it was excessively low from her perspective. .

（´-`ます… ベヨ 4 が 出 時 に 「お前 それ 後 し たやろ」 という アレ 必ず 出 て くる と ので 今 の うち に 言っ 言っ て おき ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます て 言っ 言っ 言っ 言っ 言っ に に に に に に うち うち うち — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022

The third Witch of Umbra project was definitely not the best, however, due to its general popularity, we will probably have sequels at some point in the future.

How much is Bayonetta 3?

It costs 1399 MXN for Nintendo Switch.

