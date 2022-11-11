It’s been a couple of weeks since Bayonetta 3 It was released, complying with being a hack and slash experience that has been praised by fans of the video game genre itself. And while the title is quite worth it, it has been rumored that perhaps the exploration was going to go a different way, being semi-open world to the delight of fans.

the insider imran khan He claims that the game was “announced very early” and that the pandemic and the departure of the director left the development of the title in a rather precarious position. However, one of the main reasons the game took so long to release, according to Imran, is that “at one point in development, it was considered to be a semi-open world game.”

This is what he commented:

The design was going to take more advantage of Astral Chain than Nier Automata, but the idea was that one big hub world would send Bayonetta (or whoever) into different worlds that would be pretty open. Perhaps Super Mario 64 would be a good benchmark for this. There was a lot of work and experimentation on this idea, but it was falling apart pacing-wise and eventually Nintendo wanted them to scale back. I heard it didn’t perform particularly well on Switch hardware either.

Something that was also said is that the idea would have been ruled out due to performance problems, since the idea would have been so ambitious that the Switch components could not fulfill the task. Still, the idea of ​​doing something similar to Super Mario 64 with the entrance to different terrains it is something that is definitely worth doing.

Via: nintendo

Publisher’s note: Definitely seeing these open worlds would have been something that many would have wanted for the video game. However, the title ended up coming out with unmatched quality.