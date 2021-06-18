It’s been nearly four years since the last time Bayonetta 3 was shown (albeit briefly) at a Nintendo Direct, and fans of Platinum Games’ critically acclaimed hack and slash video game series are wondering after all. what happened to the seductive Witch of Chade.

Fortunately, during a recent interview with the microphones of GameSpot, some exponents of Nintendo have clarified the fate of the long-awaited third chapter starring Cereza (or better known by her witch name, Bayonetta), revealing some news about the game.

Nate Bihldorff, senior director of Nintendo Treehouse localization, personally confirmed that not only the project still exists, but that works for Bayonetta 3 they are continuing at full speed, without any interruption.

But that is not all. The member of the Tokyo house in addition to reiterating that the company loves to show things when the development teams are ready to do so, reassured fans to stay tuned. Is it time to find out more about the next adventure of the charming Witch of Umbra?

For those who don’t know, the teaser of the long-awaited third chapter dedicated to the character of Bayonetta was shown by Nintendo in 2017, on the occasion of The Game Awards. Unfortunately, nothing has been seen since then.

In recent months (January 2021) Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba, respectively designer of the series and boss of the development division of Platinum Games, had opened the doors to possible updates on the game by the end of the year, reiterating that the team had great ambitions for this third chapter.

Furthermore, compared to the two previous titles of the saga, the Japanese software house is trying to adopt a less orthodox approach than in the past, benefiting from its “mistakes”.

Looking forward to finding out more details on Bayonetta 3, still without an official launch window, we remind you that the Platinum Games guys are currently working on other projects, including Project GG, which according to Atsushi Inaba will be “something never seen before“.