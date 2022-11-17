Bayonetta is a name very dear to the most passionate gamers: in 2009 Hideki Kamiya, former author of Devil May Cry, elevated the action game genre with a cheeky, irreverent and hilarious title. Among the acclaim of critics, Sega published an original IP on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 that would have been talked about from the first moment. Yet, five years passed before the witch with guns in her heels returned to the scene, with a surprise operation by Nintendo which, by co-producing the sequel with developers Platinum Games, secured the exclusive Bayonetta 2 on Wii U. Since then, Bayonetta has become one of the (few) series dedicated to an expressly adult and savvy audience that Nintendo continues to finance, albeit with a dropper. It took a good eight years and a new console for Bayonetta 3, but new director Yusuke Miyata had plenty of time to make the biggest and baddest installment of the saga.

Platinum Games’ intentions, after playing, seem clear: they have decided to fill Bayonetta 3 with an incredible variety. The plot has always been one of the most bizarre and discontinuous elements of the franchise, but this time we find a bored pretext like the concept of the multiverse to justify the presence on the screen of Bayonetta coming from different dimensions and new characters meeting the old ones. Not only that: it is now possible to summon demons at any time in battle, and each of them has a specific power that often also serves to solve environmental puzzles. In Bayonetta 3 the hard and pure combat is often interspersed with a certain anxiety in changing the subject: we then move on to real games within the game, minigames and themed events that give away a lot but tend to break the rhythm.

From a technical point of view, it must be ignored that Bayonetta has the misfortune of coming out for the third time on hardware with substantially similar power. If other series such as Devil May Cry were able to present a new cosmetic quality as a pretext for a return, with Bayonetta 3 Platinum it had to focus everything on the concept. Switch still performs well, and in this chapter we have more opulent settings and bigger monsters, at the price, however, of a certain desolation in the scenarios, which rarely feature an abundance of enemies like the previous two. Net of these shortcomings, however, Bayonetta 3 is a love letter to hardened gamers and will not fail to surprise and entertain. Maybe they are too many, but some of the ideas featured in this game are pure game design genius. Unfortunately diluted, but still genius.

Format: Switches publisher: Nintendo, Sega Developer: PlatinumGames Vote: 7/10