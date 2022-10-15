The original voice actress of Bayonetta asked fans of boycott the third installment of the seriesclaiming that she was offered compensation “silly”To resume the role.

In a video message posted on Twitter in the last few hours, Hellena Taylor she claimed they had been offered to her 4000 dollars to return to voice the iconic witch in Bayonetta 3. The dubber, considering this offer is not appropriate, has therefore refused to return to the role. Here are the words of him:

The Bayonetta franchise has earned around $ 450 million, and that figure doesn’t include merchandise. I trained as an actress for a total of seven and a half years: three years at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts with the voice actress Barbara Berkery and four and a half years with the legendary Larry Moss in Los Angeles. And what was their offer? The final offer to dub the entire game – as a lump-sum acquisition – was four thousand dollars. This is an insult to me, for the time it took me to work on my talent and for everything I gave to doers in previous games. I ask you fans to boycott this game and spend your money on donating it to charity.

The vice president of PlatinumGames, that is Hideki Kamiyaimmediately responded to the claims of Hellena Taylor, calling them false:

Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That's what all I can tell now.

We do not know, therefore, where the truth lies, and we can do nothing but wait for any new statements from those directly involved on the matter to get a clearer idea.