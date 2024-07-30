Good news for all fans of the action-game genre: today, in fact, Amazon Italy has decided to offer you Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch on offer at all-time low with an excellent 22% off compared to the median price, allowing you to save almost 10 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The Return of the Umbra Witch
This is a completely crazy and over the top action game, where you will have the possibility to create spectacular combos to face all types of enemies. In the game you will once again take on the role of Bayonettathe Witch of Umbra who will have to try in every way to stop the homunculuswho are spreading destruction and death throughout the world.
Among the most important novelties of this third chapter we find the new Demonic Mimicry techniquewhich allows you to use demonic powers to eliminate enemies in a spectacular way. It is thanks to Demonic Mimicry, in fact, that Bayonetta will be able to transform for a limited period of time, using her abilities to her advantage. For more information on the game, we refer you to our review.
