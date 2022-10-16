Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiyait has been seen restrict the Twitter account, after blocking too many users. This fact happened after the criticism received by Kamiya for allegedly having offered a paltry $ 4,000 to Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor to reprise his role in the next title in the series. After Hellena’s refusal, the director would have decided to turn to Jennifer Hale.

Kamiya vehemently refuted the allegations, blocking anyone who mentioned the affair. However, Twitter reacted to the blockade en masse, and now the director seems to be unable to publish anything, after the restrictions placed on his account. The cause of the block on the social network was “unusual activities“. The controversy began just as Hellena Taylor, who voiced Bayonetta in the previous 2 titles in the series, shared a series of videos in which she revealed why it won’t return in the third chapter.

She accused Kamiya of offering her a flat rate of $ 4,000 to lend her voice to the lead character, far below union rates for a job that would likely require multiple recording sessions. The director has quickly responded to the allegations, blocking all users from talking about the story. In addition, he posted a tweet asking everyone to be careful to follow his rules, consisting of a fixed message in which Kamiya explains the reasons that will lead the fans to the ban.

UPDATE:

On the evening of Sunday 16 October, Kamiya’s account has disappeared from Twitter.