Bayonetta 3 he was one of the great absentees at E3 2021, even if to tell the truth it has now also become difficult to take his presence for granted, given that he has practically never shown himself for four years now, but Nintendo wanted to confirm that the game still exists and that it development is progressing well.

Announced in 2017, of Bayonetta 3 so far we have only seen the logo and frankly we were beginning to think that theE3 2021 could be the ideal stage to show something of this exclusive Nintendo Switch developed by Platinum Games, but the game did not show itself even on this occasion.

Bayonetta 3, the famous logo

Clearly, this has given rise to rumors about the health state of the project, also considering some hitches that the team has suffered lately and the difficulties related to Covid-19, but Nintendo wanted to reassure everything that Bayonetta 3 is still in development.

Interviewed in video by Gamespot, the senior product marketing manager Nintendo of America’s Bill Trinen and director of localization Nate Bihldorff answered the question of whether Bayonetta exists or not by stating “It definitely still exists, I can confirm that.”

“I go even further”, added Trinen, “I say that not only does it exist, but it is also progressing well”. So the executive Nintendo added, to explain the absence of the game: “We want to show things as soon as we are ready to do that and we certainly want the developers to feel ready to show them too. So we didn’t do it at E3, but stay tuned. “

In fact, Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 focused mainly on games coming out in the coming months of 2021, so it was likely that Bayonetta 3 was not included in the program. In the meantime, too Hideki Kamiya he said his and was also angry with those who doubt the game, but seriously explaining how it is not right baseless information on the possible cancellation and also reporting that the decision to show Bayonetta 3 is mainly up to the publisher, or Nintendo, rather than the developer.