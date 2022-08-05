Bayonetta 3 is one of the great games of this 2022 much awaited by fans. Now after that PlatinumGames has finally announced its release date, new details on the story come thanks to an Australian retailer.

Bayonetta 3 will be rated 16 by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI). The game has also been rated in Australia, with an MA + 15 rating. The most curious thing about the Australian assessment of Bayonetta 3 is not the moderate impact on violence, sex or nudity, but surprisingly there will be no reference to drugs and similar substances.

In the Bayonetta 3 file via the Australian Classification Board we can discover new details on the game’s plot unpublished to date. We knew that in this adventure Bayonetta, her demon Cheshire and the witch apprentice Viola would travel the world fighting the Homunculi. These man-made beings will threaten every corner of the Earth. Until now we did not know the origin of these biologically modified creatures, but now we have a further description. Obviously we’re talking about spoilers, so don’t continue if you don’t want to spoil the surprise.

In the description we read: “Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure game in which human characters travel through a series of fantastic environments, battling monsters called Homunculi and an evil being known as the Singularity. Players must head to an island, Thule, to prevent the Singularity from destroying known worlds“.

Bayonetta 3 will be available from October 28 on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Wccftech