It’s been days since Hellena Taylorvoice actress of Bayonetta in the first And according to chapter, invited fans of the saga to boycott the latest title in the upcoming saga for its replacement in the lead role. There Taylor she left the role unsatisfied with the pay and was replaced by Jennifer Hale. The current Bayonetta voice actress has been the victim of numerous insults from Hellena supporters and this necessitated that PlatinumGames intervened in his defense.

There Hale she has repeatedly declared herself unable to intervene on the matter due to a non-disclosure contract probably signed at the time of hiring; PlatinumGames does not, however, wait and, in defense of the voice actress, declares herself grateful to anyone who has so far collaborated in the surrender of the saga and wishes good luck to all those who are now starting to be part of the project.

In this situation Jennifer Hale seems to be in all respects just the umpteenth victim of the media pillory that a good following on the right social network can create. Deserving of all the possible support, we just have to accompany the words of the Japanese company wishing her a great good luck for her career in the saga and wait for the October 28 to be able to finally get hold of the preview of the famous action published by Nintendo.