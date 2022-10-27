PlatinumGames and Nintendo have revealed the details related to the Patch 1.1.0 from Bayonetta 3or the day one update that players will have to download when the game is released on Switch, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday October 28, 2022.

Among the main changes of the update, we find the addition of extra scenes for the “little angel” mode, which as we know reduces violence and nudity. Furthermore, thanks to the Patch, players can activate it at the beginning of the game, as well as in the settings menu.

The online rankings that will collect the scores of the players and their times. Finally, some unspecified changes have been made to the balance, one of the aspects that we criticized in our review of Bayonetta 3, and to improve the gaming experience.

Bayonetta 3, an image from the game

Below the official notes in Italian of the Patch 1.1.0 of Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch:

Game mode

Extra scenes have been added for the angel mode, which reduces the occurrence of violence and nudity scenes. Additionally, players can now activate Angel Mode at the start of the game.

* This mode can also be activated after starting the game by accessing the Video section in the OPTIONS menu. This cannot be done from the OPTIONS menu while you are playing a chapter. It can be activated from the main menu or in the OPTIONS of the chapter selection screen.

Online

Thanks to online leaderboards, players can now submit their scores and times to the server.

Method of sending

Press the + button in the chapter results screen.

Select CHAPTER MENU, then Online Leaderboards, choose a chapter you have completed, choose the difficulty level and finally press the + button.

Select CHAPTER MENU, then Rewards Earned, choose a chapter you have completed and finally press the + button.

* Based on online leaderboards, if a player’s score or time was of “Platinum” level before the submitted data was applied, the player’s score or time will be revised in relation to the base value of “Platinum” level. .

* The total time of each chapter will be changed if it is less than that of a specific base value.

General: