The gestation of Bayonetta 3 it was not the best as we know and after the controversy over the remuneration of the historical voice actress of the witch, Hellena Taylor, another tile arrives for the latest Platinum Games work.

The title indeed was heavily leaked, with all the prologue finished online as well as new unreleased gameplay videos. It is not known how all this was possible and who is responsible for it, the fact is that if you have the curiosity to view them, obviously you are at risk of spoilers.

This is until Nintendo and Platinum do not take steps to have all the material finished on the net removed, starting with Reddit, in which obviously many fans have already been unleashed.

Bayonetta 3 will arrive a few days on Nintendo Switch, precisely on October 28 but in the meantime you can read our detailed preview, by Daniele Cucchiarelli.

