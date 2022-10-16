This is a stormy weekend for PlatinumGames. Yesterday the voice actress Hellena Taylororiginal entry by Bayonetta since the first chapter of the franchise, he has in fact declared that he will not resume his role in the third chapter not for a problem of timing but due to a not very generous economic offer by the software house. After a few hours, the reply from Hideki Kamiyavice president of the company, which the voice actress mentioned directly in her accusation messages.

Kamiya wrote through her Twitter account, without mentioning her directly, that Hellena Taylor is a deplorable and untruthful statement, but which at the moment cannot disclose further information. Most likely, during the week we will have an official communication from the company to better explain their point of view on this whole situation, in order to repair the damage to the image received after the accusations of the voice actress.

Unfortunately such a communication cannot be issued in such a short time. Probably the company will need to communicate first with both the publisher of the game, that is Nintendo, and with their own legal team. Hellena Taylor has in fact confirmed that she broke some NDAs related to the game with her videos of her, and when entering legal territory any declaration made without a consultation from her team could be counterproductive for the company.

At the moment it is not easy to establish what the truth about the situation is, as we have only heard one of the two parties involved. Of course, Hellena Taylor’s request to boycott the game, however understandable it may be given the anger felt in her situation, would also negatively affect all those who worked on its development as poor sales results could turn into a potential closure of the franchise, thus bringing the artists behind the making of Bayonetta 3 to have an uncertain working future.

There are many facets that still do not return to this situation. Why should the company not offer adequate compensation to what has been Bayonetta’s voice actress to date? One of the possibilities concerns the main storyline of the game, of which few details are still known. We know that within the third chapter we will travel to parallel universes in which there will be different versions of the Witch of Umbra. What if the one we will play in the game isn’t the same as the first chapters of the franchise?

This is a hypothesis made especially after carefully viewing the latest trailer released for the game, inside which we can see a particular scene concerning a Bayonetta which looks like the one in the first chapter of the franchise. This would result in a reduced amount of work for Hellena Taylor, who would therefore not have had a major role in the game. Of course, it is just a speculation made only after having seen the trailers, but until the two parties in question present concrete evidence on how things went we can only hypothesize what happened.

Waiting to find out how this sad story will end, we leave you with Hideki Kamiya’s first statement on the situation. In the hope that a peaceful solution can be found for all involved.

Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now. By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES. – 神 谷 英 樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 15, 2022

Source: Hideki Kamiya Street Twitter