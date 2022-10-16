Apparently Hideki Kamiyathe vice president of Platinum Games and executive director of Bayonetta 3, has decided to cancel or at least temporarily disable his Twitter accountall within hours of the media chaos generated by the accusations of voice actress Hellena Taylorwhich recently asked online users to boycott the game.

Let’s make a brief summary for those who missed the latest news. At the beginning of October the news arrived that Hellena Taylor will not voice Cereza in Bayonetta 3, instead of her there will be Jennifer Hale. Yesterday Taylor explained on Twitter the reasons behind this choice: the voice actress claims that for the role he was offered a compensation of only $ 4,000, a figure completely inadequate in her opinion, and that for this reason she has decided to reject it.

The actress also asked players to boycott Bayonetta 3 as a symbolic gesture to raise public awareness on the subject of underpaid collaborators in the gaming industry. Hideki Kamiya’s response on social media, known for his vitriolic comments, was not long in coming. The game designer basically tried to disprove the actress, stating: “It saddens me a lot to see people who don’t tell the truth. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

Yesterday Kamiya’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended from the platform. The reasons are not known, but the most quoted theory is that the director has blocked too many accounts within a few hours (probably users asking for clarification on the situation). As reported by VGC, the last message before the provision was a threatening “I warned you …”, let’s suppose addressed to Hellena Taylor.

The suspension does not provide for the cancellation of the account, but the latter cannot publish new posts as long as the provision is in force. However a few hours ago Kamiya’s Twitter profile is disappeared from the platforma sign that the director of Bayonetta 3 has decided to temporarily or permanently deactivate his account.

At the moment, therefore, Kamiya’s Twitter profile is non-existent. We just have to wait for further updates and clarifications on the matter.

In the meantime, we remind you that Bayonetta 3 will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch from October 28, 2022. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our last tried before review.