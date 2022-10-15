As we have seen, Bayonetta 3 will have a new voice actress to voice the protagonist, but today one has arrived explanation by actress Hellena Taylor on his lack of involvement in development, complete with an invitation to boycott the game precisely because of this reason.

Hellena Taylor was the voice of Bayonetta for the first two chapters, but in Bayonetta 3 she was replaced by Jennifer Hale. The latter is another decidedly expert actress and one could think of a “technical” choice, but apparently behind the change there is another truth, at least according to what Taylor herself reported today in a heartfelt message on Twitter .

In the video you find above, the actress explains that she turned down the role due essentially to the compensation: The last offer received, but not accepted, amounted to $ 4,000 for the entire job. Taylor, evidently excited and shaken in the video, reports that it is an inadequate compensation with respect not only to the commitment but also to the required preparation and the time taken, especially if we consider, as reported by the actress, that it is about a series that grossed $ 450 million, not including merchandise.

The actress therefore wants to raise awareness among players on the subject of underpaid collaborators in the videogame industry, inviting a boycott Bayonetta 3 as a symbolic gesture and donate the money corresponding to the purchase in charity, pointing out how these situations often lead the subjects who suffer them to depression and even suicidal tendencies, as happened to herself.

As reported in the videos in question, Taylor is aware that she has also broken an NDA signed with the producers of the game, which will probably have repercussions in the legal context, waiting to see how the matter will develop.

Update

Hideki Kamiya responded to Hellena Taylor’s message, basically denying what the actress said. “It saddens me a lot to see people who don’t tell the truth,” wrote the Japanese game designer, adding, “That’s all I can say at the moment.”

The issue is indeed very controversial, and as we have pointed out, Taylor has certainly exposed herself to legal risks by posting messages revealing the compensation she was offered for the dub of Bayonetta 3. Why break an NDA by supporting the false?

What is certain is that the posts published by the actress are going around the world and more and more insiders are relaunching them, wondering about the policies that Nintendo has applied and still applies with respect to the fees of the voice actors for their locations. .