By Staff Atomix
Charging…
10/27/2022 7:46 am
The wait is finally over. After a long development process and even a scandal a few days after its launch, Bayonetta 3 It is in our hands. As expected, Platinum Games shines and puts another great star exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Here we show it in action.
Tags: Bayonetta, Bayonetta 3, premiere, exclusive, gameplay, hideki kamiya, launch, Nintendo, opinion, Platinum Games, review, Switch, video
Director of The Callisto Protocol makes self-criticism to the crunch of the video game
Leave a Reply