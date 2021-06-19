Bayonetta 3 it has been missing for a long time in the videogame scene and from events, and although fans keep asking for news about the game loudly, still nothing is on the horizon. Even the recent E3 2021 could not enjoy the presence of this third installment of the series, enough to push GameSpot to ask Bill Trinen is Nate Bihldorff of Nintendo of America if the game still exists.

I will go further, and I will tell you not only that it still exists, but that it is doing well. We are used to showing things whenever we are ready to show them, and we like to do it when the developers are ready too. It wasn’t possible to have it at E3 2021, but stay tuned!

At the moment, therefore, everything remains exactly as it was, without the possibility of knowing when we will finally be able to see Bayonetta 3 in all its glory. On balance, the suggestion of the good Hideki Kamiya of “reset and forget Bayonetta 3, so when something finally happens it will be a nice surprise”Is perhaps the best thing we can do.

Source: GameSpot Street Siliconera