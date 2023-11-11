Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a Bayonetta 3, Nintendo Switch exclusive. The discount reported by Amazon for this product compared to the median price is 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €39.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, offered for the first time after a long period of fixed prices. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Bayonetta 3 is an action game developed by Platinum Games, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We return to take on the role of the witch who gives her name to her saga, who has new powers in this round, such as demonic Mimesis which allows her to eliminate enemies in a new way.