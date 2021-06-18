Hideki Kamiya himself, director of the game, got quite angry on social networks when they told him about a possible cancellation.

The absence of Bayonetta 3, not only at E3 2021, but at any Nintendo event, has raised concerns about the game of Platinum Games. So much so that there are those who even talk about its cancellation, something that annoys Hideki Kamiya, director of the project, a lot. But now, the latest details coming out of the game are somewhat more reassuring for fans of the Umbra Witch.

We have not known anything about Bayonetta 3 for almost 4 yearsThe Gamestop medium has been a chat with members of the Nintendo of America team on their YouTube channel. Specifically with Bill Trinen, director of marketing and with Nate Bihldorff, director of localization. Taking advantage of the occasion, they asked what was wrong with Bayonetta, and there comes the reassuring answer: “I can confirm that it definitely exists”, claimed Bihldorff (from minute 19:40).

But Trinen, marketing director at Big N, went further. “I will go further: I will not only say that it exists, but that it is also progressing well. We like to show things when the developers are ready, which is why it wasn’t at E3. But stay tuned “, sentence.

Bayonetta 3 officially announced at The Game Awards gala at the end of 2017 and since then we have only seen their logo and practically nothing else. Hideki Kamiya himself has hesitated on more than one occasion with one of the most anticipated exclusive games for Nintendo Switch, but we still know nothing.

