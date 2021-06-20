If you’re one of the many Bayonetta fans left disappointed that the third installment of the Bayonetta franchise yet again didn’t show up at E3, Nintendo’s Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff are keen for you to know that the sequel is still in development.

In an interview with GameSpot, Bihlfroff said they could “definitely confirm [Bayonetta 3] still exists “.

“I will even go one further and say that not only does it exist, but it’s progressing well,” Trinen clarified.

“We like to show things when we’re ready to show them, and certainly, we like to show things when the developer is ready to show them. We didn’t have it here at E3, but stay tuned.”

It’s the latest in a long line of updates from the studio keen to remind us that development of Bayonetta 3 is still underway, even if we’ve yet to hear or see very much about it just yet.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive third installment of the bewitching franchise was revealed in 2017, but developer Platinum Games has been pretty taciturn on progress since then, only infrequently breaking cover to insist that yes, the game is still in development.