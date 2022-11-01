The new issue of EDGE has published reviews of several games and among these we find some very interesting details.

What stands out positively in the evaluations is certainly the vote given to Bayonetta 3, which won a nice 9. EDGE is not the only newspaper to be enthusiastic about the title. On Metacritic for example, the game averages 88 with several sites praising PlatinumGames’ latest effort. Speaking of which: you have read our review?

Even the all-Italian horror, Saturnalia, was rated positively by the magazine as it took an 8. Scorn instead, the puzzle between guts and blood by Ebb Software, which instead takes a 5, was rejected.

Below you can take a look at all the games reviewed.

Mario Rabbids – 8

Bayonetta 3 – 9

Plague Tale: Requiem – 6

Scorn – 5

Overwatch 2 – 7

Valkyrie Elysium – 6

Saturnalia – 8

The Past Within – 6

Desta: The Memories Between – 7

Signalis – 7

Diofield Chronicle – 6

Dome Keeper – 7

Vampire Survivors – 7

Paradise Marsh – 8

Source: ResetEra