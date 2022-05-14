Bayona and Ramírez, bronzes for Colombia in the Nations Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Martha Bayona.
The competition takes place in Canada.
May 13, 2022, 09:19 PM
Colombia began to collect medals this Friday in the dispute of the Nations Cup that takes place in Canada.
Cyclist Martha Bayona, Team Colombia runner, achieved her first podium this Friday.
Bayona won the bronze medal in the individual speed sprintby defeating the Canadian Lauriane Genest, in two heats.
It is the second bronze medal for Colombia, after the one won by Santiago Ramírez, who achieved it in the kilometer
The Colombian medals
May 13, 2022, 09:19 PM
