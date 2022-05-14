Saturday, May 14, 2022
Bayona and Ramírez, bronzes for Colombia in the Nations Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
Martha Bayona

Martha Bayona.

The competition takes place in Canada.

Colombia began to collect medals this Friday in the dispute of the Nations Cup that takes place in Canada.

Cyclist Martha Bayona, Team Colombia runner, achieved her first podium this Friday.

Bayona won the bronze medal in the individual speed sprintby defeating the Canadian Lauriane Genest, in two heats.

It is the second bronze medal for Colombia, after the one won by Santiago Ramírez, who achieved it in the kilometer

The Colombian medals

#Bayona #Ramírez #bronzes #Colombia #Nations #Cup

