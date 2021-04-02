Hyundai is establishing itself better and better on the German market and is now expanding its range to include two more models, the compact Bayon, which is between the small car i20 and the 4.17-meter SUV Kona, and the futuristically styled Staria minibus.

While this will not find its way to Germany until the end of the year, the Bayon will arrive in June. The crossover SUV is supposed to be an agile city car for design-oriented drivers. Prices start at 16,790 euros. But then only the basic model called Pure comes with 82 hp, five gears and a 1.2-liter petrol engine. All other Bayons are better equipped as Select, Trend or Prime, with a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine, six gears and 100 hp, the Bayon Trend costs 21,490 euros.

The one-liter engine is also available as a 48-volt mild hybrid model with 100 or 120 hp. Hyundai does without a diesel engine. The top model with 120 hp and seven-speed dual clutch transmission marks the top as Prime for 26,590 euros. The front wheels are always driven. The Bayon is particularly well equipped as Prime, with a number of assistance systems, LED lighting and 17-inch rims. The adaptive cruise control also costs extra in the Prime. A digital cockpit is available from the Trend version, as well as a reversing camera, an emergency brake assistant and a charging cradle for the mobile phone next to the USB ports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board.









Photo gallery



Bayon and Staria

:



Two new ones from Hyundai





While the Bayon with its 411-liter trunk, which has 40 liters more volume than the roughly equal, 4.17-meter-long Kona, has yet to find its place in the Hyundai structure, the five-meter Staria van has none direct competitors in-house. The design promises a lot, in addition to the version as a van, there will also be a transporter for commercial use.