As can be seen in the trailer that Disney shared to complement the announcement of the premiere of “Baymax!”the show’s title character will continue his mission to help people and even expand his plans to animal care.

However, despite good intentions, things will not always turn out well for Baymax. Meanwhile, some humans in San Fransokyo will not understand very well how it works.

What else is known about “Baymax!”?

Baymax! It is the first television series produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and will see the return of Scott Adsit as Baymax and Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, who reprise their roles from the film.”BigHero 6″.

What will the “Baymax!” series be about?

The series will arrive this June 29, 2022 and is based on the 2014 hit “Big Hero 6,” in which robotics prodigy Hiro Hamanda develops an inflatable health system in the shape of Baymax.

The previous series

“BigHero 6″ was so popular when it came out that it spawned a series broadcast on Disney Channel/Disney XD, which ran from 2017 – 2021. The story continued the adventures of Baymax and Hiro in San Fransokyo (a mix of San Francisco and Tokyo), where Baymax and Hiro were seen Hiro struggles with his education at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Trailer for “Baymax!”