The sailing boat sunk in the Sicilian waters of Porticello, in the province of Palermo, is the Bayesian. This is a luxury yacht built in 2008 and restyled in 2020. According to information available online, the Bayesian is 56 meters long and can accommodate 12 passengers in 6 suites. The crew can also be 10, depending on the needs.

The British-flagged yacht is built with an aluminum hull and aluminum superstructure, with wooden decks. The vessel can be powered by two 8-cylinder MTU (8V 2000 M72) 965 hp diesel engines. It can reach a top speed of 15 knots with a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles.

The website vesselfinder.com documents the yacht’s latest movements. The last report updated to the night between August 18 and 19 referred to anchoring. The Bayesian, according to the website’s archive, sailed between August 5 and 9. The last ‘touch’ in Milazzo dates back to August 14.