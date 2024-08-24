On the Bayesian shipwreck at Porticello, Palermothe Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office “has opened a file, currently against unknown persons, hypothesizing the crime of negligent shipwreck and multiple negligent homicide but we are only in an initial phase. We do not exclude that there are developments that could be of any kind”. Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said this during the press conference on the shipwreck. Cartosio spoke of a “very serious tragedy”.

“We feel close to the families of the victims and Even more painful would be if this terrible mourning was caused by behaviors that were not perfectly in order with the responsibilities that each person must have in managing it. of navigation”, he stressed.

Five of the seven victims of the shipwreck “They took refuge in the cabins on the left side of the ship, looking for air bubbles. The first five bodies were found in the first cabin on the left side and the last body in the third cabin also on the left side”, explained the prosecutor.

“The shipwreck was a very serious tragedy in which we were fortunate to have the collaboration of some fire departments who have shown exceptional courage carrying out operations that were not easy at all. Our thanks and maximum recognition for the value demonstrated go to the structure. As well as to the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies”, Cartosio’s thanks to the rescuers.

“In these days – said the prosecutor starting the press conference – I entrenched myself in silence, I did not answer the questions riots from journalists, but I did it simply because it is right that people know that in Italy it is not allowed to do otherwisebecause decree 106 of 2006 prohibits the public prosecutor from making statements except on special occasions. This law creates significant obstacles to the activity of free informationbut I believe that all citizens are required to respect the laws even when they don’t like them, that’s why I couldn’t say anything. I hope there is understanding”, Cartosio’s words.