Bayesian, the dramatic similarities with the Concordia sinking: those 28 fatal minutes of silence

Behind the shipwreck of the Bayesian off the coast of Palermo there would have been human errors and the disaster could have been avoided, despite the whirlwind. The prosecutors are increasingly convinced that all those lives could have been saved with the right precautions. Commander James has been particularly targeted Cutfieldofficially investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck. According to the investigators of Termini Imerese, in fact, the captain of the ship would have committed several errors which then cost the lives of seven people, including the British tycoon and owner of the sailing ship Mike Lynch and his daughter. Cuftield – in La Stampa – is compared to the captain Schettino from the Concordcharged with abandoning the ship with passengers still on board. In that tragic accident, 100 people died 32 people. In order Cutfield failed to avoid the shipwreck, he the alarm was raised latedid not do what he had to do to save as many guests as possible and he moved away from the sinking ship While six out of twelve passengers and the cook were missing.

Cutfield – continues La Stampa – will have to explain why, despite the storm having started around 3.50, the alarm with the first rocket was only launched at 4.34. That is, 44 minutes later. According to the hypotheses of those who built the ship in addition to the side door was open also the tender compartment. The watertight doors, it is assumed, did not work properly. The first rocket fired, to warn of the sinking in progress, was fired at 4.34, but the ship – according to the reconstructions made – began to sink a good 28 minutes earlier, at 4.06. The prosecutors are now also evaluating Cutfield’s Deputy Positions and of the sailor on watch on the bridge. They may have to answer to the same charges, since according to the survivors none of the crew gave them the alarm. And in the meantime, work is also being done on the technical error that, in addition to the tornado, could have caused the shipwreck. Namely, the failure to close the side door.